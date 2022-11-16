Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Pecan crop drought slows down shipping for holidays
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local pecan supplier says pecans are coming up short in Louisiana and other southern states due to a drought.

Thanksgiving and Christmas times are normally Louisiana Pecan Shelling Co.’s busiest times of year for preparing wholesale pecans for customers. The company is located at 1077 Hwy. 80 E in Monroe.

General manager Abraham Lincoln Fowler of LA Pecan Shelling Co. says, typically, they receive between 2 million to 3 million pounds of nuts, but the truckload has not arrived yet.

“You need cold weather to make the nuts open up and fall. And, usually, you have cold weather in October, and you’ve got to have a frost, really, to make them open up. But we didn’t have that this year,” says Fowler. “Everything we’re harvesting, we’re throwing about half of it away because it didn’t fill out because of the drought.”

All of the pecans sold are grown in Louisiana. Despite the shortage, Fowler says he’s not raising his prices.

