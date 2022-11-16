Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Mobile healthcare unit opens at Wossman High

Primary care services center opened up a mobile healthcare unit at Wossman high school to help students receive quality healthcare.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Primary Health Services Center implemented a mobile healthcare unit at Wossman High School in Monroe. The unit arrived on campus today, Nov. 15, and will be accepting patients when they receive the proper tools.

The goal of the healthcare unit is to provide convenient and accessible healthcare to students who may not receive quality healthcare otherwise. They will provide primary healthcare as well as mental health and telehealth services to deal with any and all health concerns students may have.

Primary care doctor, Chrystal Waller, says Primary Health Services Center assessed the needs of people in the community and took action. She says she is excited about this opportunity to serve the students of Wossman High.

Harrington Watson III, the principal of Wossman High School, says this is an opportunity for the school to make an impact on students’ lives and help provide more accessible healthcare.

“Every morning, there’s something that pops up whether it’s a nosebleed, a sprained ankle, whatever it is,” Watson says. “Our kids know they can come right onto the bus and don’t have to worry about calling a parent, they can get it done here with a permission slip so it makes it that much easier for every kid.”

The mobile unit will be in place until the permanent healthcare unit is done being built, which is expected to be in May. It will be paid for with a 5-year contract approved by the police jury.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

Latest News

KNOE, Rock 106, and Catfish Charlie's are collecting food for the Food Bank of Northeast...
Camping for Cans
Mobile healthcare unit opens at Wossman high school
Mobile healthcare unit opens at Wossman high school
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/16
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery