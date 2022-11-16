Mobile healthcare unit opens at Wossman High

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Primary Health Services Center implemented a mobile healthcare unit at Wossman High School in Monroe. The unit arrived on campus today, Nov. 15, and will be accepting patients when they receive the proper tools.

The goal of the healthcare unit is to provide convenient and accessible healthcare to students who may not receive quality healthcare otherwise. They will provide primary healthcare as well as mental health and telehealth services to deal with any and all health concerns students may have.

Primary care doctor, Chrystal Waller, says Primary Health Services Center assessed the needs of people in the community and took action. She says she is excited about this opportunity to serve the students of Wossman High.

Harrington Watson III, the principal of Wossman High School, says this is an opportunity for the school to make an impact on students’ lives and help provide more accessible healthcare.

“Every morning, there’s something that pops up whether it’s a nosebleed, a sprained ankle, whatever it is,” Watson says. “Our kids know they can come right onto the bus and don’t have to worry about calling a parent, they can get it done here with a permission slip so it makes it that much easier for every kid.”

The mobile unit will be in place until the permanent healthcare unit is done being built, which is expected to be in May. It will be paid for with a 5-year contract approved by the police jury.

