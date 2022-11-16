Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LA North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour reaches LDCC - Monroe campus

By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Educational institutions across the state are coming together to host the Louisiana North Delta Digital Equity Outreach and Engagement Tour.

The tour stopped at the Monroe campus of Louisiana Delta Community College on Nov. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the Advanced Technology Center.

Stakeholders from various organizations and small businesses gathered to discuss the inability of those communities who can’t afford to have access to digital assets and the lack of skills that are holding individuals back from being able to engage online.

The engagement tour is traveling to five other LDCC campuses throughout northeast Louisiana:

• Bastrop Campus - 6376 Airport Rd, Bastrop, LA 71220

• Jonesboro Campus - 236 Industrial Dr, Jonesboro, LA 71251

• Lake Providence Campus - 156 Louisiana 883-1, Lake Providence, LA 71254

• Tallulah Campus - 132 Old U.S. 65 South, Tallulah, LA 71282

• Winnsboro Campus - 2889 LA-15, Winnsboro, LA 71295

