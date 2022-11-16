Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

6 NELA schools score above average in new La. Department of Education assessment

New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on...
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education released this year’s performance scores and letter grades for the state’s school systems.

Six districts in Northeast Louisiana (NELA) received grades above the state average of 77.1, which is a B letter grade and is a two-point increase from the previous school year. 11 schools scored below that.

Lincoln Parish schools, with a score of 89.3, had the top score in NELA. West Carroll and Lasalle Parishes received scores of 84. Caldwell, Jackson, and Ouachita Parish schools also finished above the state average.

East Carroll Parish schools, with a score of 55.2, scored the lowest in NELA. Madison Parish finished with a 56 and Morehouse Parish with a 58.

Catahoula, Concordia, Union, Franklin, Richland, Tensas, Winn and Monroe City schools all scored below the state average.

Find the full spreadsheet with every school in Louisiana and their scores below.

