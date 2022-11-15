Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

West Carroll Parish School Board delays consolidation proposal

West Carroll Parish School Board
West Carroll Parish School Board(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - The West Carroll Parish School Board has voted to delay a consolidation plan.

The plan proposed by Board Member Todd Smith would have closed several schools.

Under the plan, all Pre-K through fifth grade students would attend Oak Grove Elementary School. All sixth through eighth graders would attend Forest High School. All ninth through twelfth graders would attend Oak Grove High School.

Several board members argued the decision should be left up to the newly elected board.

“Sooner or later, consolidation is going to come to this parish whether anyone likes it or not,” explained Board Member Cullen Kovak. “You can look at the numbers. You can look at the money. It’s going to come. The best thing to do is wait for the new board that is coming in a couple of months.”

Smith argued consolidation would help the district, which is already in a financial bind.

“If I cut my arm off and I go to the ER, do I want to wait on the incoming doctor or the one getting off in 30 minutes to fix my arm?” questioned Smith.

The new board will take over next year and will have four new members.

