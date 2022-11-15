Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a...
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a special life-saving award after he pulled a woman from a burning car on Oct. 9, 2022.(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A tow truck driver in Webster Parish received a special award from the sheriff for saving a woman’s life.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a special life-saving award for his heroic actions involving a car crash victim on Oct. 9. On that day, Lincoln, who works for Harmons Towing and Recovery, was headed from Sibley to Haughton on Highway 164 on a towing call when he noticed a wrecked vehicle on the side of the road.

As he got closer to the wreck, he was flames coming from the car. He stopped his truck and yelled, “Is someone in the car?” Another man who had stopped told him there was someone inside, but that the door was jammed.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a...
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a special life-saving award after he pulled a woman from a burning car on Oct. 9, 2022.(Webster Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lincoln sprang into action.

He parked his truck in the middle of the highway, turned on his emergency flashers, and rushed to help the person trapped inside. He was able to get the passenger door open and tried to pull the woman out, but she was still stuck.

Meanwhile, the flames were getting bigger.

At this point, Lincoln says the smoke was so thick, he could barely see. He says he could also feel his pants beginning to melt because of the heat. Lincoln says he took off his shirt, wrapped it under her arms, and pulled her out of the car.

Within minutes after pulling her out, the car was completely engulfed in fire.

The sheriff’s office says Lincoln has worked in the towing industry his whole life.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
Sen. John Kennedy giving ‘serious consideration’ to entering La. governor’s race

Latest News

Louisiana Tech Architecture wins awards for mosaic art cabin at Medcamps
Louisiana Tech Architecture wins awards for mosaic art cabin at Medcamps
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy to decide on entering governor’s race by week’s end
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery