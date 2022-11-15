Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery

The report stated the teens had asked the woman for keys while pointing the rifles at her.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two teenagers were arrested after Jonesboro police said the duo shot a woman with BB guns during a robbery.

According to the initial incident report, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jason Myers went to a home on Greensboro Road about the incident.

Officer Myers noted the woman had some bruising on her back and lower right ribs.

The teens are facing aggravated robbery, third-degree battery, and criminal attempt charges.

