Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ticketmaster access issues reported amid Taylor Swift presale

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Ticketmaster reported “intermittent issues” with its service Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the site for access to a presale.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in outages reported for the ticket sales giant. Ticketmaster said on its fan support Twitter account that it was “urgently working to resolve.”

Ticket seekers who received a code via text for the presale were told to use the link they received instead of going through the Ticketmaster homepage.

Swift’s The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, according to her website.

The singer further cemented her status as one of the world’s most popular performers recently when she became the first to get all 10 top spots on the Billboard 100.

