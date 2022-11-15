Seven Warhawks score in double figures as ULM dominates Central Baptist

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had seven scorers in double figures for the second consecutive game as the Warhawks rout NAIA Central Baptist, 105-56. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the team with 15 points, shooting 3-5 behind the arc. Victor Bafutto came off the bench and added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. ULM shot 62% from the field compared to the Mustangs 30%.

