Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say

Dozens of dogs are recovering after they were involved in a plane crash at a golf course. (SOURCE: WISN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE (WISN/CNN) – A small plane carrying dozens of dogs headed to a shelter crash-landed in Wisconsin.

Officials said the twin-engine plane belly-landed on the back green of a golf course in Pewaukee on Tuesday.

The aircraft took out some trees and slid several hundred feet before coming to rest.

A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.(WISN)

“This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees,” Matthew Haerter, assistant chief at Lake Country Fire and Rescue, said. “The wings actually came off of the aircraft and then they came to rest several hundred feet after where they originally tried to place the aircraft.”

Authorities said three people on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

More than 50 rescue dogs on board have been taken in by a humane society in the area.

A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.(WISN)

Officials said some of the animals were hurt and that they are hoping the dogs can be made available for adoption soon.

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
Gas pump generic
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show.
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House