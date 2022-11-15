Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Officer-involved shooting near Superdome under investigation, NOPD says

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking...
An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking garage at the Caesar’s Superdome Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, the NOPD says.(Natasha Robin)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking garage at the Caesar’s Superdome Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, the NOPD says.

Gunshots were reported in the area around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

