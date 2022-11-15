Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

More than 54M expected to travel for Thanksgiving

FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.
FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.(CNN/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

About 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

Despite inflation and current economic woes, demand for travel doesn’t seem to be waning.

And with COVID travel restrictions now lifted, people are able to gather again.

AAA also pointed out that Americans are more comfortable taking public transportation again including airplanes and trains.

Their advice for those hitting the friendly skies this season is to reserve airport parking ahead of time, build in time for long TSA lines and avoid checking a bag if possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
Sen. John Kennedy giving ‘serious consideration’ to entering La. governor’s race

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
FILE - Jay-Z, left, and Beyoncé pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" premiere...
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
Louisiana Tech Architecture wins awards for mosaic art cabin at Medcamps
Louisiana Tech Architecture wins awards for mosaic art cabin at Medcamps
A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant.
Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk during live standup
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy to decide on entering governor’s race by week’s end