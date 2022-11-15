Louisiana Tech architecture students win awards for mosaic art Medcamps cabin

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Architecture students won two awards for the mosaic art cabin built for Medcamps Louisiana. The Award of Merit and the Members Choice award were given to the program by the Louisiana American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Medcamps is a summer camp where children with special needs can stay overnight and participate in a variety of activities while bonding with other campers. For the past 10 years, Louisiana Tech’s design/build program for third-year architecture students has been working in conjunction with Medcamps to update facilities and build new activities for the campers.

The mosaic art cabin is the most recent project they completed.

Associate professor of Architecture at Tech, Robert Brooks, said winning this award helps students with their future careers, but the reward of bringing joy to the community is the most important aspect.

“Look, in private practice, which I was in for years, it has its rewards and those rewards were usually payment, but at Medcamps, and with our students, the reward is joy,” Brooks said. “Our students get to go to their very first job, already with an AIA award under their belt, and they’ve not even graduated school.”

Gracie Krimball, a student who worked on the mosaic art cabin, reiterated that the community impact is what it’s all about.

“It’s awesome to see something that you do have such an impact in your local community. You know, we can do these theoretical projects all over the world and maybe they happen and maybe they don’t, but we don’t get to see that come to fruition and see the impact that it makes,” Krimball said.

The students work very long hours in all types of conditions to make their project come to life. Associate professor of architecture at Tech, Brad Deal, who guided the project with Robert Brooks, said motivating the students to use their craft for a great organization like Medcamps instills passion behind the project and for their future work.

“When it’s all over and the dust settles, there’s a lot of motivation still to make sure there’s some kind of service element in their careers and in their lives going forward and I think that’s what it’s all about,” Deal says.

