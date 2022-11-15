Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Company to pay $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Get paid $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days.
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days.(shironosov via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Do you love your holiday movies? Could you spend nearly a month watching some of your favorites?

CableTV.com is looking for someone who loves the holidays and who can be the company’s “Chief of Cheer.”

According to the company, the person will get paid $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days and record their thoughts on each film.

The company said it is going to want the person’s thoughts on the movies they watch, and their feedback regarding the streaming services they used to watch each movie.

The “Chief of Cheer” will be able to watch whatever movies they want as long as the films are holiday-themed. The company said a few that have made its top-rated list include “A Christmas Story,” “Elf,” “Home Alone,” and “The Polar Express.”

CableTV.com said it would also gift the “Chief of Cheer” a year’s worth of free streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States. Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Dec. 2.

