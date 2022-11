MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita senior Chaunky Lewis rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions 35-21 playoff win against Hahnville. Lewis has racked up 508 rushing yards and seven scores in the last two games, while also being one of Ouachita’s leading tacklers. The two-way star is now an Aaron’s Ace.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.