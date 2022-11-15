2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

By WTOC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died at a hotel in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Authorities say officers were called to respond to the Country Inn and Suites after reports of a 5-year-old walking around the hotel alone.

While responding, police also found the child’s 2-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room.

Police said the 5-year-old and an infant were taken in by the department of social services.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

