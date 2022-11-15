$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19.

During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon.

Territory manager Jen Dewbre said the event is meant to show gratitude toward the community.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have wonderful partners like Now Save, and to be able to serve the community of Monroe,’ said Dewbre. “We look forward to continuing serving drivers who rely on their local 76® and Now Save.”

The event will last for only one hour per location. There are five participating locations and customers must use the pre-downloaded My 76® app.

The following locations are participating in the fuel-saving event:

Thursday, November 17

101 New Natchitoches Rd., West Monroe 12-1 p.m.

1501 Sterlington Rd., Monroe 4-5 p.m.



Friday, November 18

21 Louisville Ave., Monroe 12-1 p.m.

1213 Winnsboro Rd., Monroe 4-5 p.m.



Saturday, November 19

1912 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Monroe 12-1 p.m.



Not only will the customer appreciation event be happening at these locations, but The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will also be hosting a food drive.

The community is asked to bring items such as:

Peanut butter

Canned meats (tunas, chicken)

Pop-top food items (canned soups, SpaghettiOs, etc.)

Canned fruits and veggies

Personal care items (bath soap, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.)

Paper products (toilet paper, paper towels)

Consumers will also enjoy a raffle with prizes, food samplings, and $0.76 in-store specials.

