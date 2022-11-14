Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment.

911 was called and MFD was dispatched. All occupants of the truck escaped unharmed.

MFD says the truck became engulfed in flames before they were able to put the fire out.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.