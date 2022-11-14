Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
The MFD responded to a truck fire at a gas station in Monroe.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment.

911 was called and MFD was dispatched. All occupants of the truck escaped unharmed.

MFD says the truck became engulfed in flames before they were able to put the fire out.

