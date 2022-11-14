Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

RSV cases increasing in NELA

Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, are increasing in the ArkLaMiss.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, are increasing in the ArkLaMiss.

Doctors at St. Francis Medical Center say they’re seeing cases earlier in the year than in previous years at the hospital and in their clinics.

Dr. Joaquin Rosales, a pediatric hospitalist at St. Francis, says they’re treating cases of RSV every week at the hospital.

“It used to be seasonal and it usually hit Monroe, Louisiana at the end of December or early January and lasted through March,” explained Dr. Rosales. “We’re now seeing it year-round. You know, we’ve seen a shift in epidemiology in all viral infections. We’re seeing the flu -- this is not flu season -- we’re seeing a lot of flu now. We’re seeing RSV at this time.”

Each year, the CDC estimates between 58,000 - 80,000 children younger than five are hospitalized with RSV around the country.

Jase Fertal is one of those kids who needed to be hospitalized.

“It really did a number on him,” said Jase’s mom, Abigail Fertal. “I mean, it took him like I said a full week to eat what he had been eating before, you could just tell he was tired.”

She says he started not feeling well and they brought him to his pediatrician, but eventually, he just needed some extra help.

“We had another incident where he was just working so hard to breathe it felt like the nebulizers and the medicines we were doing weren’t working so we went to St. Francis and when they did his oxygen monitor at room air it was at 85 and so they were really concerned and that’s when they admitted us,” says Fertal.

Baby Jase, four months old at the time, spent three nights in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at St. Francis. Fertal says they were worried about dehydration, so they were glad he could be monitored there.

“He was in that window where it’s like you know it’s a little more serious when they’re sick when they’re that little,” says Fertal.

Dr. Rosales says RSV can cause anywhere from a cold to pneumonia.

“You can get a decrease in appetite, you can get a runny nose, you can get a cough, you can have a fever, the big one is wheezing,” says Dr. Rosales. “With COVID, these children were wearing masks, they were not attending daycare so they were not exposed to the viruses they are normally exposed to. Now that they are out, there’s greater exposure and I think that’s why we’re seeing more RSV.”

Doctors are urging parents to be safe with RSV and the flu rampant in the region.

“Clean those toys. It can last several hours on hard surfaces,” said Dr. Rosales.

“Families need to be careful. No kissing on babies. Keep your tiny babies home for a while right now,” explains Christa Lewis, the director of women’s and children’s services at St. Francis. “RSV is everywhere. It’s rampant. You’ve got to be sure that you’re washing your hands.”

During flu and RSV season, Lewis says they change the visitation rules at the St. Francis NICU. Only parents and grandparents are able to visit to keep sickness to a minimum.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
Eddie L. Holloway, 38, of Ridgecrest has been arrested by CPSO.
Officials make second arrest in NELA, west Mississippi human trafficking case
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Cold & Soggy, Don’t Forget the Rain Gear
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
Sen. John Kennedy giving ‘serious consideration’ to entering La. governor’s race

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say
AG Jeff Landry announces historic Google settlement over location tracking practices
Jo Ann Deal of the BBB informed good morning ArkLaMiss about the new and improved scam trackers...
Protect yourself with the BBB scam tracker
Samaritans collecting gift-filled shoe boxes for children.
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: Packing shoe boxes