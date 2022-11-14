Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Protect yourself with the BBB scam tracker

The BBB has a new and improved scam tracker to protect consumers.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau partnered with Amazon and Capital One to create a new and improved scam tracker.

Jo Ann Deal of the Northeast Louisiana BBB introduced the scanner on good morning ArkLaMiss ahead of the holiday season. The tracker is a section of the BBB website that shows all the scams reported in a certain zip code.

The new scam tracker:

  • Is an online tool that enables consumers to report scams
  • Makes it easier for consumers to report scams
  • Lets consumers share scam reports via social media and email

Deal said having knowledge of how scams work helps to protect yourself against them.

Using the scam tracker, you can identify if a phone number is associated with scams by entering it into a search on the scanner. Also, do not give out credit card or banking information over phone calls.

With the holiday season coming up, many people are going to be shopping online. Jo Ann Deal said to try to use local merchants while shopping online and use the BBB information before making the purchase.

