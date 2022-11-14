Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: Packing shoe boxes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nov. 14-Nov. 21 is Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week.
Debby Bryan from Operation Christmas Child said the Baskin Baptist Church started collecting essentials for children back in Jan. of this year.
“We collect all kinds of things -- school supplies, hygiene items, fun stuff like dolls, flip flops, and pencil bags. Our mission is to reach as many children for Jesus as we can. At the church, we feel one on one is good, but this is multiplication because every box a child receives will reach 10 to 11 people in a particular area, " Bryan said.
Bryan said if you do donate, have fun with the shoe box and make sure the items can fit in the box. She said the best things to donate are school supplies and cups for drinking.
The nine drop-off locations are:
- Lakeshore Baptist Church, 308 Lakeshore Dr., Monroe
- Fair Park Baptist Church, 4412 Whites Ferry Rd., West Monroe
- Cherry Ridge Baptist Church 1005 Cherry Rd., Bastrop
- First Baptist Church of Rayville, 1306 Louisa St., Rayville
- First Church of God of Oak Grove, 206 S. Briggs St., Oak Grove
- Baskin Baptist Church 1975 Hwy. 85, Baskin
- Caney Lake Baptist Church, 10030 Hwy. 4, Chatham
- First Baptist Church of Columbia, 404 Church St., Columbia
- Temple Baptist Church, 1515 S. Service Rd. W., Ruston
