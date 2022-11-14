Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School.

Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium.

2023 Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen Candidates:

1. Laura Jane Kirkpatrick

2. Isabella Fontana

3. Ainsley Doles

2023 Miss Monroe Candidates:

1. Carmin Velasquez

2. Lake Carpenter

3. Skylar Alexander

4. Hailei Beckwith

Visiting pageant title holders throughout the region took the stage, introduced themselves to the crowd, and showed their support for all candidates.

Before the new Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen were crowned, Miss Monroe 2022 Ryia Williams delivered a tearful farewell speech before the audience and was surprised by Gaundhi Hays, who’s the Director of the Miss Monroe Pageant organization, with a bouquet of flowers.

Isabella Fontana, crowned as Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen for 2023, says she put a lot of effort and work into her platform, which focuses on “Suicide Prevention.”

Hailei Beckwith, now crowned as Miss Monroe 2023, will continue to promote her platform, “Teen and Young Entrepreneurship.” Beckwith was previously Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen for 2022.

Contestants will go on to compete in the Miss Louisiana pageant in June 2023.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.