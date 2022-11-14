Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Lady Techsters hold off Warhawks for 3-0 start

By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM women’s basketball team hosted Louisiana Tech at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the first time since 2016. The Warhawks went on a 18-5 run to end the third period, but La Tech responded with a 6-0 run to start the fourth. Behind Amaya Brannon’s game leading 18 points, the Lady Techsters defeat the Warhawks 68-53 to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

