Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say.
A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting.
He said Hollins was injured and had gone through surgery which went well.
Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting.
An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR— Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
