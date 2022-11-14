Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
(Gray News) - Actor John Aniston, known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” had died at the age of 89.

Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that he died on Friday in an Instagram post.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

John Aniston played the role of Victor on the daytime program for decades, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“Days of Our Lives” also tweeted a video tribute, stating, “Your legend will live on.”

He also received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Aniston also had a role as Martin Tourneur on longtime soap opera “Search For Tomorrow” from 1979-1984.

Aniston also appeared on popular television programs “Mad Men,” “Gilmore Girls” and “The West Wing.”

