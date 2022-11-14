Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Cypress!

She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Cypress is six months old and came into the shelter as a stray a month ago.

“She was adopted but unfortunately brought back due to circumstances. Her last family has worked with her a lot so she can sit, load in a vehicle, and is good with treats. If you want to adopt her, you can call her by name,” Smith explained.

She said you can help the shelter out by adopting, fostering, or donating to the shelter.

The shelter conducts adoptions Monday-Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

