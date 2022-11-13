Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Veterans and community gather for 5th annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration

By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Finding Solace, a local counseling service, hosted the Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration Saturday afternoon at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Vendors that were on site included housing, educational and healthcare resources for veterans and their families on Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Co-Founder Lyla Corkern of Delta Veterans says all veterans and the general public were invited because it takes an entire community to help veterans succeed.

Resources for veterans are available throughout the year on deltavets.org.

