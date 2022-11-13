Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

NELA Master Gardeners host 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale

NELA Master Gardeners host 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners hosted its 2022 Fall Bulb and Plant Sale Saturday morning at the Pavillion at Seventh Square in West Monroe.

Lisa Richardson, President of the NELA Master Gardeners Association, says this is the time to start putting plants into the ground because of the cold weather. Customers found items such as fruit trees, native plants, daffodils and landscape plants at the plant sale on Nov. 12, 2022.

Funds raised from the fall plant sale will support the NELA Master Gardeners Association’s scholarship fund and beautification projects throughout Ouachita Parish.

