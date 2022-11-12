Two local football players are kicking for cancer research

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington’s Aidan Parker and Cedar Creek’s Davis Long are kicking for more than just points this season. The sophomore and eighth grader, respectively, are involved in the Kick-It Champion program through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. For each successful extra point made this season, Long and Sterlington raise money for cancer research.

