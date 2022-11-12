Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker

Richwood and Sterlington advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.

