Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.

