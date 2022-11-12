Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker
Richwood and Sterlington advance to the 2nd round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.
