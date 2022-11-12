Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LHSAA Football Playoffs feature big wins and major upsets in first round

Highlights from NELA squads in Bi-District round
Highlights from NELA squads in Bi-District round
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The LHSAA Football Playoffs kicked off on a rainy Friday night throughout Louisiana. In the Non-Select Division I bracket, West Monroe and Ouachita beat Chalmette and Hahnville, respectively. West Ouachita’s season ends with a loss to East Ascension. In the Non-Select Division II bracket, tenth seeded Franklin Parish lost 35-28 in double overtime against 23rd seeded North Vermilion. One of the biggest upsets of the night occurred in the same bracket between fifth seeded Carroll and 28th seeded Breaux Bridge. The Bulldogs fell to the Tigers, 21-17.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
Ceraun Remont Field, 18, is wanted by Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office.
Morehouse officials searching for man accused of murder, armed robbery
First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination
First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination

Latest News

richwood rams
Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker
MAIS
D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game
Aidan Parker and Davis Long raise money with each successful kick
Two local football players are kicking for cancer research
Tyreke Locure leads the Warhawks with 19 points, adding seven rebounds and eight assists
ULM men’s basketball dominates Dallas Christian for first win