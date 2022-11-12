LHSAA Football Playoffs feature big wins and major upsets in first round

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The LHSAA Football Playoffs kicked off on a rainy Friday night throughout Louisiana. In the Non-Select Division I bracket, West Monroe and Ouachita beat Chalmette and Hahnville, respectively. West Ouachita’s season ends with a loss to East Ascension. In the Non-Select Division II bracket, tenth seeded Franklin Parish lost 35-28 in double overtime against 23rd seeded North Vermilion. One of the biggest upsets of the night occurred in the same bracket between fifth seeded Carroll and 28th seeded Breaux Bridge. The Bulldogs fell to the Tigers, 21-17.

