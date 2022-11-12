D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game
More action from the first round of the playoffs
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’arbonne Woods falls to Sophie B Wright in a tight one, 28-21. General Trass used their week off to their advantage as they win a high scoring game against East Beauregard, 56-46. Up next the Panthers take on top seeded Kentwood. Delhi Charter chomped at St. John and shut them out, 40-0. Up next the Gators take on St. Martin’s Episcopal. Tallulah Academy advances to the MAIS state title game after rolling past Newton County Academy, 52-30.
