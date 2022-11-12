D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’arbonne Woods falls to Sophie B Wright in a tight one, 28-21. General Trass used their week off to their advantage as they win a high scoring game against East Beauregard, 56-46. Up next the Panthers take on top seeded Kentwood. Delhi Charter chomped at St. John and shut them out, 40-0. Up next the Gators take on St. Martin’s Episcopal. Tallulah Academy advances to the MAIS state title game after rolling past Newton County Academy, 52-30.

