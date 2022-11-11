ULM men’s basketball dominates Dallas Christian for first win

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks pick up their first win of the season in the home opener at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with a 111-59 victory over Dallas Christian. ULM dominated from the start behind Tyreke Locure’s team leading 19 points plus seven rebounds and eight assists. Seven ULM players scored in double figures. The Warhawks recorded 16 steals and handed out 32 assists in the convincing first win.

