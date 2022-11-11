Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM men’s basketball dominates Dallas Christian for first win

Tyreke Locure leads the Warhawks with 19 points, adding seven rebounds and eight assists
Tyreke Locure leads the Warhawks with 19 points, adding seven rebounds and eight assists.
By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks pick up their first win of the season in the home opener at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with a 111-59 victory over Dallas Christian. ULM dominated from the start behind Tyreke Locure’s team leading 19 points plus seven rebounds and eight assists. Seven ULM players scored in double figures. The Warhawks recorded 16 steals and handed out 32 assists in the convincing first win.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Pregnant woman killed in shooting

Latest News

Salma Bates ties career-high with 17 points
Lady Techsters win a comeback thriller against Arkansas State
Bulldogs and Lady Techsters win at Thomas Assembly Center
Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball open seasons with home victories
Warhawks women win 88-58 against Louisiana Christian
ULM women’s basketball wins season opener, men fall to Texas A&M
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama