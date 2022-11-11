Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins

West Monroe Police have identified a suspect in a string of business break-ins in the city.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police have identified a suspect in a string of business break-ins in the city. Police said the suspect was targeting dentist offices along Cypress St. in West Monroe. The suspect is currently in custody in another parish on unrelated charges and his name has not yet been released.

Officer Make Karstendiek said thieves typically break into businesses in the middle of the night. Karstendiek said businesses should always keep cash in a safe, in a locked room if possible. He said it’s also a good idea to have an alarm with a motion sensor.

“You know, you have a motion sensor on, that light pops on, that’s really going to deter them most of the time, get with an alarm company, be sure you have good contacts for them, an alarm company that’s constantly monitoring what’s going on at your location,” said Karstendiek. “You never know what people are going to do, especially when it’s close to the holidays, we do have an extra patrol out, as often as we can, just to take a look around.”

Police say if you see a suspicious person near your business after hours, you can call the department and ask them to do a “patrol request.”

West Monroe Police have identified a suspect in a string of business break-ins in the city.
