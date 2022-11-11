Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

St. Fredrick High School honors veterans with homemade cookies

By Charles Burkett
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Staff and students at St. Fredrick High School lined up for a drive-through event to honor veterans on Nov. 10, 2022.

About fifteen cars drove through the parking lot and were given homemade cookies made by the school’s culinary club. Veterans were also greeted with a yard sign reading “Home of a Veteran.” Army veteran Ted Ross said he is thankful for the faculty and students recognizing veterans during this time.

“It makes me feel good as a veteran to see all the students out here with the flags and waving to the veterans ... just thanking the veterans for what they did,” said Ross.

St. Fredrick’s principal Caryn Wiggins was proud of her students for helping make the event memorable.

“I think it’s really important that our students display patriotism. We are proud of our country and we’re proud of the people who fought for us,“ said Wiggins. ”If you didn’t come last year or you didn’t come this year, please come next year, and give our students the opportunity to let you know how much we appreciate your service.”

Wiggins said the event will become a new tradition for the school to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

