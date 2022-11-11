Rep. Letlow reacts to re-election/midterm results

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow made her first public appearance since being re-elected on November 10th.

Letlow spoke at a Grambling State University Veterans Day event.

After the event, she spoke with KNOE on her re-election to the House and midterm results around the nation.

“I think I told you before they stole my heart a long time ago, and I’m so excited to continue fighting for them,” Letlow told KNOE on winning re-election.

Letlow received over two-thirds of the vote in the November 8 primary.

Despite her success, Letlow acknowledged that it wasn’t a great night for Republicans.

“We didn’t win by the majority that we were hoping for, but I am hopeful that we still have that majority, and when I get back up to Washington, I am going to give it everything I have,” said Letlow.

CBS News projects Republicans will win the House, but not by the margin expected initially.

Letlow believes with a divided government, education could be an area of compromise.

“Early childhood. K-12,” explained Letlow. “Our trade schools, community colleges, all the way to our four-year institutions. I think all of us agree education is the answer to poverty. So you are going to see us working together on issues such as that.”

Following the midterms, President Biden has attributed Democrats’ success to voters’ views on abortion and false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

KNOE asked Letlow if Republicans have to become more moderate on those issues going forward.

“You know, I’m just going to focus on doing the best job that I can possibly do moving forward. And that starts by listening to my constituents. You can only lead if you listen first. I am going to continue to do that for all 24 parishes. I’m going to take what they say to me to heart and be the best representative I can for them in Washington.”

Letlow told KNOE she would support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker in the new Congress.

