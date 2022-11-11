Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Officials make second arrest in NELA, west Mississippi human trafficking case

Eddie L. Holloway, 38, of Ridgecrest has been arrested by CPSO.
Eddie L. Holloway, 38, of Ridgecrest has been arrested by CPSO.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - On Oct. 24, 2022, the Concordia Parish Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into reports of human trafficking, which KNOE previously reported on.

Since the first arrest of Quentin M. Smith, 45, of Vidalia -- who is charged with human trafficking, second-degree rape, cruelty to juveniles, and attempted sexual battery -- CPSO has continued their investigation and have now arrested a second suspect, Eddie L. Holloway, 38, of Ridgecrest.

The original investigation showed that juveniles were being given narcotic substances such as methamphetamine and fentanyl and were being transported to locations in Concordia Parish and Adams County, where CPSO says adult subjects would engage in sexual activity with the unconscious victims.

The initial investigation lead to the arrest of Smith. Now, CPSO says Holloway has become a second suspect.

Holloway allegedly participated in transporting narcotics, as well as victims, to the locations. He has been charged with principal to human trafficking, principal to second-degree rape, and two counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles.

CPSO says additional victims and suspects have been identified, which will lead to more arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.

