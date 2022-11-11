Lady Techsters win a comeback thriller against Arkansas State

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team got off to a 2-0 start with a 59-56 win over Arkansas State. After going into the half in a seven-point deficit, the Lady Techsters went on a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Behind Salma Bates’s team leading 17 points, Louisiana Tech held on to win by three.

