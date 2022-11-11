Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Lady Techsters win a comeback thriller against Arkansas State

Salma Bates ties career-high with 17 points
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team got off to a 2-0 start with a 59-56 win over Arkansas State. After going into the half in a seven-point deficit, the Lady Techsters went on a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Behind Salma Bates’s team leading 17 points, Louisiana Tech held on to win by three.

