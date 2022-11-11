Chennault Aviation & Military Museum hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is hosting the Veterans Tree Lighting Ceremony today, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The Ceremony is to honor the men and women who served in our armed forces.

The Ceremony will kick off at 3 p.m. today with food from Super One Foods. The actual ceremony starts at 5 p.m. Veteran Joe Lane will be the guest speaker.

Joe Lane joined us on the show this morning and says they have a tree for each branch of the service with pictures of local veterans who served. The lighting will happen around 5:30 p.m. tonight.

He says the trees will stay lit throughout the holiday season to bring a little light into people’s lives and honor servicemen and women each day. The trees will be at the corner of Kansas Lane and Central Avenue in front of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.