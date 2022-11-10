Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave.

According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A video circulating on social media caused concern among viewers, who say they’re worried that the deputies may have used excessive force.

One deputy involved said Dean was not complying with their orders to get out of the vehicle until they told him they would stun him, at which point he got out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

Deputies say he was resisting handcuffs, so they stunned him for “five-second cycles multiple times” but he continued to resist, refusing to give them his right hand for them to handcuff. Another deputy arrived and put Dean into a headlock, rolled him onto his side, and then released the headlock.

When the video begins, the deputies appear to be struggling to arrest him. One deputy is seen punching Dean in the stomach area six times as Dean is lying on the ground.

One employee at the super mart, Carly Arguelles, who knows Dean as a regular customer, says she did not hear any tasers, but could hear the commotion from inside of the store. This prompted her to watch what was occurring.

“And then, all I could hear her say was ‘stop punching him, stop punching him’ like you could hear him grunt over and over and over again. And then they had three cops, on top of him, sitting on top of him and the other one was giving him rib strikes like over 7, 7 or 8 times,” Arguelles said. “And…he’s tall and skinny, like he’s really chill like he wouldn’t hurt not one fly.”

Desiree Butler, an employee at the Popeyes across the street came over when she saw what was occurring. She said she did not see what happened before Dean exited the truck, but believes he was complying.

“I just seen his legs, you know extending, but I didn’t see him swing on them or anything like I didn’t see his hands in the air, you know, fighting them back or anything like that,” Butler said. “And so if he was kicking on the ground, it probably was because of the taser, but I didn’t see him resist the arrest. Like, he really got out the truck with his hands in the air and did everything that he was told to do.”

Deputies are confirmed to have body camera footage, and the gas station has six security cameras outside as well.

Sheriff Bennett says Dean was not hit once he was in handcuffs and deputies were not mistreating him.

Sheriff Bennett released this statement:

“In response to the video that is currently being circulated on social media, the deputies involved in the suspects arrest on 11/7/22 did not strike the suspect before the completion of being handcuffed. The suspect was resisting a lawful arrest by deputies. Prior to the video that is being played on social media, the suspect, due to his resisting, had to be tased multiple times in attempts to gain control. We are confident that when the complete and total incident is examined it will prove that the suspect was continuing to resist arrest, and after being restrained and handcuffed, no deputies were mistreating him.” - Sheriff Clay Bennett

