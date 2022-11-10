Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Riverfield Academy football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

The Raiders advance to the MAIS semi-finals after beating Brookhaven Academy (23-22)
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Raiders are one step closer to bringing home a state title back to Rayville for their first time since 2020 after beating Brookhaven Academy in the quarterfinals. For now they are celebrating with a pizza party after being named the Little Caesars Team of the Week but it is right back to work as they have to take on Saint Joseph for the rights to play in the MAIS championship game.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest

Latest News

National signing day
Athletes across Northeast Louisiana sign their names on the dotted line on national signing day
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Bulldogs and Lady Techsters win at Thomas Assembly Center
Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball open seasons with home victories
Warhawks women win 88-58 against Louisiana Christian
ULM women’s basketball wins season opener, men fall to Texas A&M