Riverfield Academy football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Raiders are one step closer to bringing home a state title back to Rayville for their first time since 2020 after beating Brookhaven Academy in the quarterfinals. For now they are celebrating with a pizza party after being named the Little Caesars Team of the Week but it is right back to work as they have to take on Saint Joseph for the rights to play in the MAIS championship game.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.