Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

National Diabetes Month: How to combat diabetes

Ways to combat diabetes
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monroe, La (KNOE)- November is National Diabetes Month, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us on ways to combat diabetes.

Avis says 37 million people in America have diabetes and 87 million people over the age of 20 are pre-diabetic.

She said those who are pre-diabetic develop vascular damage in the body that affects their eyes and kidneys.

Ways to fight diabetes:

  • Get yearly checkups
  • Lose 10% of starting weight
  • Get more active
  • Cut out sugary drinks

Avis added minimizing starchy carbs and focusing on vegetables can also help combat diabetes.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest

Latest News

National signing day
national signing day NELA
riverfield academy
team of the week riverfield academy
Staff and students at St. Fredrick High School lined the front drive-through to honor veterans...
Students honor veterans with drive through celebration
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/10