National Diabetes Month: How to combat diabetes
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Monroe, La (KNOE)- November is National Diabetes Month, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us on ways to combat diabetes.
Avis says 37 million people in America have diabetes and 87 million people over the age of 20 are pre-diabetic.
She said those who are pre-diabetic develop vascular damage in the body that affects their eyes and kidneys.
Ways to fight diabetes:
- Get yearly checkups
- Lose 10% of starting weight
- Get more active
- Cut out sugary drinks
Avis added minimizing starchy carbs and focusing on vegetables can also help combat diabetes.
