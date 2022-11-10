National Diabetes Month: How to combat diabetes

Monroe, La (KNOE)- November is National Diabetes Month, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us on ways to combat diabetes.

Avis says 37 million people in America have diabetes and 87 million people over the age of 20 are pre-diabetic.

She said those who are pre-diabetic develop vascular damage in the body that affects their eyes and kidneys.

Ways to fight diabetes:

Get yearly checkups

Lose 10% of starting weight

Get more active

Cut out sugary drinks

Avis added minimizing starchy carbs and focusing on vegetables can also help combat diabetes.

