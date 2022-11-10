Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Morehouse officials searching for man accused of murder, armed robbery

Ceraun Remont Field, 18, is wanted by Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ceraun Remont Field, 18, is wanted by Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office.(Source: Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.

MPSO says they are looking for Ceraun Remont Fields, 18. They describe him as a black male who is 6′2″ and 150 lbs.

Fields has warrants for his arrest on charges of one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Remont’s whereabouts can contact MPSO at (318)-281-4141 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
Gov. Edwards announces the resignation of DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters
Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 11/10
Evans was last seen by his family in September.
James Evans, 44, missing from Ouachita Parish