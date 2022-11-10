Morehouse officials searching for man accused of murder, armed robbery

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.

MPSO says they are looking for Ceraun Remont Fields, 18. They describe him as a black male who is 6′2″ and 150 lbs.

Fields has warrants for his arrest on charges of one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Remont’s whereabouts can contact MPSO at (318)-281-4141 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

