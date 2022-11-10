Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Man charged with 7 counts of rape

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple...
Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times.

A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.

According to court documents, Huffmaster raped and sexually molested the children on “multiple occasions” beginning in 2011.

Detectives learned of the allegations in January of this year after one of the victims was hospitalized.

During their investigation, detectives identified the victim’s siblings as victims, the affidavit said.

“The investigation by this office has uncovered a history and pattern of abuse suffered by the victims…for more than 10 years,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies arrested Huffmaster Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest

Latest News

Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
I-TEAM: DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters resigns amid agency’s recent deadly missteps
Ceraun Remont Field, 18, is wanted by Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office.
Morehouse officials searching for man accused of murder, armed robbery
Caldwell parish deputies strike man during arrest
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 11/10