First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First Methodist Monroe on Lood Road voted to officially disaffiliate from The United Methodist Church on Oct. 30, 2022, due to how the denomination is moving forward with same-sex marriages.

Senior Pastor Brian Mercer of First Methodist Monroe says the church has a congregation made up of over 1,900 members.

In the Oct. 30 meeting, approximately 500 people showed up to vote - requiring two-thirds to vote to separate from the denomination. Mercer says over two-thirds voted to disaffiliate from The UMC.

First Methodist Monroe has been affiliated with The UMC for over 50 years. Brenda Brown, who’s the Lay Leader of the church, says even though culture changes, the bible doesn’t. However, First Methodist Monroe will continue to welcome people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, but officiating same-sex marriages will not happen at the church.

By exiting the denomination, the church on Loop Road strongly stands on believing a covenant is between one man and one woman.

First Methodist Monroe’s decision to disaffiliate from The UMC will be voted on by the Louisiana Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

