Delhi mayoral election heads to runoff

Incumbent Mayor Jesse Washington will face off against former Mayor Lynn Lewis.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Delhi, La. (KNOE) - Voters in Delhi will have to wait a little longer to choose their next mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Jesse Washington and former Mayor Lynn Lewis advanced to a runoff election on December 10.

“My motto is you progress through strength, not weakness,” Mayor Washington told KNOE.

Washington received 36% of the vote on the November 8 primary, while Lewis got 24%.

“The constituents asked me to run because they wanted a change,” said Lewis.

Washington says his administration has got the town back on track over the past eight years.

“When I became mayor, the town did not have one completely certified water operator,” explained Washinton. “At the present, we have two certified water operators.”

Lewis, who lost the mayoral elections in 2014 and 2018 to Washington, says while he was in office, Delhi saw an economic boom.

“Under my administration, we brought in the ConAgra plant and improved the water system to the tune of $220 million,” said Lewis. “I don’t think that is little chicken feet.”

Mayor Washington says he wants the chance to continue working with legislators on an I-20 frontage road.

“One of my visions is to get this frontage road so it can open up properties that we can attract some small industry,” Washington said.

Washington adds it will improve safety in Delhi by ensuring 18-wheelers don’t travel through the center of town.

Meanwhile, Lewis thinks the road to economic development is through tourism.

“We have a world heritage site just 16 miles north of us. All those things are points to play up on to attract tourists to the region, and it will be great for economic development.”

KNOE asked Lewis about a 2015 Legislative Auditor’s report that found he, “may have used town funds and vehicles for non-government uses.”

Lewis blames a disgruntled councilmember for the report and says all the funds were used legitimately.

