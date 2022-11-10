Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Children’s Coalition hosts ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe

Children’s Coalition hosts ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition hosted its ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe on ULM’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

‘Staying Informed’ is a professional development conference for the general public in northeast Louisiana.

Attendees learned about sensitive topics that are not always easy to discuss with children and how to approach children if they notice they’re experiencing certain situations that could lead to emotional harm.

Topics included trauma, addiction, sexual abuse, incest, and human trafficking.

“We want to educate our community members, teachers, counselors, and nursing students about what we can do to prevent or what to do to help recognize if something like this is going on that they’re dealing with,” says Jan Daniels, Youth Development Coordinator of the Children’s Coalition.

Over 300 attendees registered for the conference.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Today is election day for the midterms, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
Polls Open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in Louisiana
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day

Latest News

First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination
First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination
First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination
First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate from The UMC denomination
Children’s Coalition hosts ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe
Children’s Coalition hosts ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe
Futurecast
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler