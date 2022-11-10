Children’s Coalition hosts ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition hosted its ‘Staying Informed’ conference at Bayou Pointe on ULM’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

‘Staying Informed’ is a professional development conference for the general public in northeast Louisiana.

Attendees learned about sensitive topics that are not always easy to discuss with children and how to approach children if they notice they’re experiencing certain situations that could lead to emotional harm.

Topics included trauma, addiction, sexual abuse, incest, and human trafficking.

“We want to educate our community members, teachers, counselors, and nursing students about what we can do to prevent or what to do to help recognize if something like this is going on that they’re dealing with,” says Jan Daniels, Youth Development Coordinator of the Children’s Coalition.

Over 300 attendees registered for the conference.

