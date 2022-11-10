Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Athletes across Northeast Louisiana sign their names on the dotted line on national signing day

Athletes from West Monroe, Cedar Creek, Neville, Sterlington and many more are heading to the college ranks
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National signing day was a busy one for West Monroe athletes as five of them dotted their name ink to play at the collegiate level. Karli Sellers is headed to Louisiana Tech, softball star Mady Manning is going to be a bayou Bengal as she signs with LSU, Adam Wiedemeier, a three state champion in swimming is headed to Missouri Science and Tech. Jackson Cowan will also be heading south to play for Baton Rouge community college with his buddy Trent Anderson.

For Neville’s Elle Carter, she is staying home and signing with ULM to play softball for the lady Warhawks. Drew Jarrell isn’t headed far either as the catcher signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.

Long time Cedar Creek Cougar, Allie Furr is staying home as well and is playing softball for the lady Techsters.

Over at Sterlington Emma Brown and Hope Tucker are both living out their childhood dreams and playing softball at the D1 level. Hope Tucker signed with UAB and Emma Brown is headed west to Abilene Christian.

