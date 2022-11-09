A way to get kids excited about learning

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With parents and caregivers being so busy working and taking care of bills, there is an initiative to help parents get more involved with their child’s education.

Ready4k is a family engagement tool to get kids excited about learning. Michelle Saucer, from the United Way of Northeast Louisiana, said it’s important for families to interact together because parents and caregivers are the first teachers in a child’s life.

Saucer said the ready4k initiative partnered with five school districts across the state.

Monroe City Schools Ouachita Parish Schools Lincoln Parish Schools Union Parish Schools Jackson Parish Schools

Saucer said families will receive three texts a week to help buffer the effects of life.

The 1st text is going to be a fact. The text will be about an issue.

The 2nd text will be a tip - something to do with the kid to engage them on the issue.

The 3rd text will be a growth strategy - something to think about implementing in the child’s daily routine.

