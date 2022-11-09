Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Second chance: Officials rescue bald eagle with broken wing

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped...
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Officials rescued an injured bald eagle last week, giving the bird a second chance at life.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.

The department said the eagle was taken to the World Bird Sanctuary near St. Louis for rehabilitation.

Officials said the reporting party mentioned they thought the eagle was hit by a car. After arriving at the World Bird Sanctuary, caregivers determined the tip of the bird’s wing was fractured.

After a full recovery, the bald eagle will be released back into the wild to its home in central Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Today is election day for the midterms, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
Polls Open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in Louisiana
According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Balance of power will affect Biden’s agenda for next 2 years
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats defying expectations, but control of Congress unclear
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
A hippopotamus calf was born Oct. 30 to mom Boipelo.
Zoo welcomes healthy baby hippo
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida